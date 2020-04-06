CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020

_____

939 FPUS55 KREV 061032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 3 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level rising

to 7500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

53 to 63.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow

showers likely and showers with possible thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

6500 feet. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 29 to 34. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

61 to 71.

$$

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6500 feet. Highs

49 to 59. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 31 to

41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

59 to 69.

$$

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 2 to

6 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 16 to 26.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

6000 feet rising to 7500 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 49 to

59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

56 to 66.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

