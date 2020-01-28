CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

_____

823 FPUS55 KREV 281132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 37 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 14 to 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs

43 to 53. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 22 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 51. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

28 to 33. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level rising

above 6500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs

41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

$$

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

$$

