CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020
_____
613 FPUS55 KREV 181132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-190300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds. Ridge gusts
up to 65 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain
in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Lows 22 to 32.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.
Lows 20 to 30.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 21 to 31.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-190300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.
Lows 23 to 33.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 23 to 28.
$$
CAZ071-190300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 25 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow
and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.
Lows 21 to 31.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow and rain. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 21 to 31.
$$
CAZ073-190300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow and rain. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 18 to 28.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to
50. Lows 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to
51.
$$
_____
