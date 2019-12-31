CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019

256 FPUS55 KREV 311132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-010300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. East winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 80 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-010300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

rising to 6000 feet. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ071-010300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 26 to 36. Light

winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ073-010300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

36 to 41. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

18 to 28. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 75 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows 16 to 26. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 36 to 41.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

