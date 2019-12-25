CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32. South
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows
13 to 23. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 32. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 42.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 29 to 34.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Highs
36 to 41.
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs 33 to 43. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 14 to 19.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs 33 to 43.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. Highs
37 to 47.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 14 to 24. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
37 to 42. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 17 to 27.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs 32 to 42.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Highs
41 to 46.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 25 to 35.
Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 7 to 17.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 26 to 36.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
31 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph
increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 29 to 39.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Highs
37 to 42.
