CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

17 to 27.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 24 to 34.

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

14 to 24.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 16 to

26.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 21 to 31.

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

19 to 29.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 70.

CAZ070-070300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

17 to 22.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68.

