Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 41 to 51.
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 52 to 62.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 47 to 57.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 41 to 51.
