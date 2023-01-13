CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1243 AM MST Fri Jan 13 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-131100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1143 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 52.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 37 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ563-567-131100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1143 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 54. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 59 to 68. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 51. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

CAZ566-131100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1143 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 54. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall around a tenth of

an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ562-131100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1143 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Showers likely and windy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall

less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 48 to 56. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of

an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 53 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

CAZ560-561-131100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1143 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs 46 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 47. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 45 to 59. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 43. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

