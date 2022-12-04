CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022

472 FPUS55 KPSR 040735

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1235 AM MST Sun Dec 4 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-041100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1135 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness. Highs

67 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ563-567-041100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1135 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ566-041100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1135 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ562-041100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1135 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 43 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

CAZ560-561-041100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1135 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Cooler. Highs 54 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

