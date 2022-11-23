CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

975 FPUS55 KPSR 230727

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1226 AM MST Wed Nov 23 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-231100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1126 PM PST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs 55 to 66.

$$

CAZ563-567-231100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1126 PM PST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-231100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1126 PM PST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

$$

CAZ562-231100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1126 PM PST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 56 to 66.

$$

CAZ560-561-231100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1126 PM PST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 35 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 29 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 44 to 58.

$$

