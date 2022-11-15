CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022

_____

755 FPUS55 KPSR 150719

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1219 AM MST Tue Nov 15 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-151100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1119 PM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows 40 to 50. North wind 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 66 to 71.

North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

$$

CAZ563-567-151100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1119 PM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

$$

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1119 PM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1119 PM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

$$

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1119 PM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 20 to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 20 to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 20 to

30 mph in the evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather