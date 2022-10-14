CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 13, 2022

573 FPUS55 KPSR 140719

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1219 AM MST Fri Oct 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1219 AM MST Fri Oct 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 97. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 73. South wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then considerable cloudiness with a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows

60 to 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between

a half and one inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs 75 to 81. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a

tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1219 AM MST Fri Oct 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs

81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows 54 to 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall over an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 88.

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1219 AM MST Fri Oct 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows 52 to 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1219 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 90.

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1219 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1219 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 84.

