CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1115 PM MST Mon Sep 26 2022

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-271100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1115 PM MST Mon Sep 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

75 to 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-271100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1115 PM MST Mon Sep 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ553-554-271100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1115 PM MST Mon Sep 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 68 to 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 67 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ563-271100-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

1115 PM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

CAZ567-271100-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

1115 PM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

CAZ566-271100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1115 PM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. North wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

CAZ562-271100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1115 PM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

CAZ560-561-271100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1115 PM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. East wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 89 to 99. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.

