CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

_____

033 FPUS55 KPSR 110855

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

155 AM MST Sun Sep 11 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-111100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

155 AM MST Sun Sep 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 73 to 80. West wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 102. South wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 81. South wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. East wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-111100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

155 AM MST Sun Sep 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 77. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. East wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 75.

South wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 105.

$$

AZZ553-554-111100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

155 AM MST Sun Sep 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. West wind around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 77.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 76.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106.

$$

CAZ566-111100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

155 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

$$

CAZ562-111100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

155 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 90 to 95. West

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

CAZ560-561-111100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

155 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 83 to

93. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 84 to 94. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

$$

_____

