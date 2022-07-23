CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022

544 FPUS55 KPSR 230922

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

221 AM MST Sat Jul 23 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-231100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

221 AM MST Sat Jul 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 84 to 92. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as warm. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows 81 to 88. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 101 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as warm. Lows 78 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 98 to 102. Chance of rain 30 percent.

AZZ541-549-555-231100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

221 AM MST Sat Jul 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to

107. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 98 to 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rainfall

around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain 40 percent.

AZZ553-554-231100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

221 AM MST Sat Jul 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze with patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy.

Lows 75 to 85. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Windy. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and a chance of

showers in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Strong winds. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 35 to 50 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a quarter

and a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the

mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a

quarter and a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rainfall around a tenth

of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

CAZ566-231100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

221 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ562-231100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

221 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 78 to 88. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ560-561-231100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

221 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 103. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

