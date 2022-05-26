CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

118 AM MST Thu May 26 2022

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-261100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

118 AM MST Thu May 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 98 to 102.

AZZ541-549-555-261100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

118 AM MST Thu May 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. East wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 102.

AZZ553-554-261100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

118 AM MST Thu May 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ566-261100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

118 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy and

cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104.

CAZ562-261100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

118 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 100 to 105. East wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning increasing to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy and

cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ560-561-261100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

118 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

