CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

839 FPUS55 KPSR 250852

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

151 AM MST Wed May 25 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-251100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

151 AM MST Wed May 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-251100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

151 AM MST Wed May 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-251100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

151 AM MST Wed May 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ566-251100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

151 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ562-251100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

151 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-251100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

151 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

