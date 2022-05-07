CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022

231 FPUS55 KPSR 070812

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

111 AM MST Sat May 7 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-071100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

111 AM MST Sat May 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 62 to 71. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 57 to 66. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-071100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

111 AM MST Sat May 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-071100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

111 AM MST Sat May 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ570-071100-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the city of Midland

111 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 57 to 67. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 51 to 61. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ564-565-071100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs and Winterhaven

111 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ568-071100-

Chiriaco Summit-

Including the city of Chiriaco Summit

111 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 93 to 98. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 54 to 64. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ563-567-071100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

111 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ566-071100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

111 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ562-071100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

111 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-071100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

111 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 88 to 98. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 54 to 64.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 89. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

