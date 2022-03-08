CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

125 AM MST Tue Mar 8 2022

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-081100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

125 AM MST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-081100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

125 AM MST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

AZZ553-554-081100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

125 AM MST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 69 to 74. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ566-081100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1225 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

44 to 54. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy

and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ562-081100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1225 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 47 to 57. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy

and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy and cooler. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ560-561-081100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1225 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 64 to 74. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy and cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and colder. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

