CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022

162 FPUS55 KPSR 030852

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

151 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

151 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 31 to 38. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 66. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

151 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 54 to 59. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1251 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1251 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1251 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and colder. Lows 26 to 36. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 28 to 38. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

