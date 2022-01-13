CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

_____

948 FPUS55 KPSR 130808

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Thu Jan 13 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-131100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 71. Light wind in the morning becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-131100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light wind in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-131100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. East wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51. Light

wind in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ566-131100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1207 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-131100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1207 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-131100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1207 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather