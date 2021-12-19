CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021

946 FPUS55 KPSR 190809

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

108 AM MST Sun Dec 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-191100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

108 AM MST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 40 to 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-191100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

108 AM MST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall between a

quarter and a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ553-554-191100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

108 AM MST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ566-191100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1208 AM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall less than a quarter

of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ562-191100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1208 AM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 56.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall less than a quarter

of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ560-561-191100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1208 AM PST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

