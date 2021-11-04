CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

_____

069 FPUS55 KPSR 040711

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1210 AM MST Thu Nov 4 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-041100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1210 AM MST Thu Nov 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 88. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 89. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-041100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1210 AM MST Thu Nov 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-041100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1210 AM MST Thu Nov 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-041100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1210 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-041100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1210 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-041100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1210 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

