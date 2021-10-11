CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

_____

352 FPUS55 KPSR 110607

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1106 PM MST Sun Oct 10 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-111100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1106 PM MST Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A slight chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 50 to 57. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the

evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-111100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1106 PM MST Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ565-111100-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

1106 PM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ563-567-111100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1106 PM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ566-111100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1106 PM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-111100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1106 PM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny and damaging winds. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to

35 to 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning

increasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and strong winds. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Much cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 35 to 55 mph in the

evening decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 75 mph

in the evening decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 69 to 74. West wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ560-561-111100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1106 PM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 72 to 82. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Windy. Snow level 4500 feet. Cooler. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather