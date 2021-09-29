CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

114 FPUS55 KPSR 290617

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1116 PM MST Tue Sep 28 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-291100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1116 PM MST Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 87. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 83 to

87. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-291100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1116 PM MST Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter

of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 86.

East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s to lower 90s.

AZZ553-554-291100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1116 PM MST Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. East

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ566-291100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1116 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

56 to 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ562-291100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1116 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

59 to 69. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 66 to 76. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ560-561-291100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1116 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.

Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as warm. Highs 75 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

