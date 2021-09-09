CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Thu Sep 9 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-091100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Thu Sep 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 84. East wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. East wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 107. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 105.

AZZ541-549-091100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

107 AM MST Thu Sep 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ570-091100-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the city of Midland

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. South wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

CAZ564-565-568-091100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

and Chiriaco Summit

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ563-567-091100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ566-091100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Very hot. Highs 105 to 110. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ562-091100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 103 to 108. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 102 to 107.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ560-091100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 96. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ561-091100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

107 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 108. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.

