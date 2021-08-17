CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021

_____

174 FPUS55 KPSR 170649

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1148 PM MST Mon Aug 16 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in.

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-171100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1148 PM MST Mon Aug 16 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Considerable

cloudiness with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large

hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Heavy rainfall after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 73 to 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 97.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 80.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 96. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-171100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1148 PM MST Mon Aug 16 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in

the evening. Heavy rainfall after midnight. Cooler. Lows 66 to 76.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 95.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 67 to 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

65 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ553-554-171100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1148 PM MST Mon Aug 16 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening, then

heavy rainfall after midnight. Cooler. Lows 66 to 76. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters

of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 68 to 78.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-171100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1148 PM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 76 to 86.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Not as warm. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ562-171100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1148 PM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Not as warm. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ560-561-171100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1148 PM PDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

_____

