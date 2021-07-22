CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021 _____ 836 FPUS55 KPSR 220824 ZFPPSR Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona\/Southeast California National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 123 AM MST Thu Jul 22 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/phoenix and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-221100- Northwest Valley-Buckeye\/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix- North Phoenix\/Glendale-Scottsdale\/Paradise Valley-East Valley- South Mountain\/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley\/Queen Creek- Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley, Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, and Queen Creek 123 AM MST Thu Jul 22 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 87. East wind around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 79 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 92 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Lows 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 74 to 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 102. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 104. $$ AZZ541-549-555-221100- Cave Creek\/New River-Fountain Hills\/East Mesa- Apache Junction\/Gold Canyon- Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, and Apache Junction 123 AM MST Thu Jul 22 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. East wind around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows 68 to 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. $$ AZZ553-554-221100- Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County- Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence, and Coolidge 123 AM MST Thu Jul 22 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 72 to 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows 68 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 98 to 103. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. $$ CAZ566-221100- Imperial County West- Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona, Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City 123 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 79 to 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Hot. Highs 105 to 110. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 103 to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. $$ CAZ562-221100- Imperial County Southwest- Including the city of Mountain Spring 123 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 81 to 91. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 104 to 109. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 102 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. $$ CAZ560-561-221100- Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East- Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys Village 123 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 92 to 102. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106. $$