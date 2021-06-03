CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

842 FPUS55 KPSR 030840

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

139 AM MST Thu Jun 3 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

139 AM MST Thu Jun 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 73 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

AZZ541-549-555-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

139 AM MST Thu Jun 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. South wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

100 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

AZZ553-554-031100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

139 AM MST Thu Jun 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ570-031100-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the city of Midland

139 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ564-565-568-031100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

and Chiriaco Summit

139 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 67 to 77. South wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

CAZ563-567-031100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

139 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

139 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

139 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind

25 to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

CAZ560-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

139 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 88 to 98. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

139 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 97 to 107. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

