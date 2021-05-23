CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

522 FPUS55 KPSR 230900

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

159 AM MST Sun May 23 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-231100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

159 AM MST Sun May 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 91 to 96. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-231100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

159 AM MST Sun May 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. East wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

AZZ553-554-231100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

159 AM MST Sun May 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ566-231100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

159 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 99. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ562-231100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

159 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and warmer. Lows 61 to 71. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and warmer. Lows 68 to 78. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ560-561-231100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

159 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 91. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to upper

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

