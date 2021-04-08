CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

_____

312 FPUS55 KPSR 080722

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1221 AM MST Thu Apr 8 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-081100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1221 AM MST Thu Apr 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 94. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-081100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1221 AM MST Thu Apr 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-081100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1221 AM MST Thu Apr 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ566-081100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Warmer. Lows

64 to 74. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-081100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Warmer. Lows

67 to 77. West wind 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 91 to

96. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-081100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 91. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather