CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

366 FPUS55 KPSR 130808

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Sat Mar 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-131100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers. Lows

39 to 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 38 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 67 to 71. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-131100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows 34 to

44. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 32 to 42. West

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

AZZ553-554-131100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ566-131100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1207 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Warmer. Highs 69 to

74. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy and

cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ562-131100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1207 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 44 to

54. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Warmer. Highs 67 to

72. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. very windy and cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

very windy and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ560-561-131100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1207 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 64 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

