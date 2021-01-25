CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

249 FPUS55 KPSR 250935

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

234 AM MST Mon Jan 25 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-251100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

234 AM MST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM MST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then widespread dense

fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 29 to 36. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-251100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

234 AM MST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM MST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Widespread dense fog through the day. Breezy. Highs 49 to

54. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

3000 feet. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ553-554-251100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

234 AM MST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM MST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 51 to 56. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 25 to 35. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows 30 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of through

the night. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ566-251100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

134 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind

20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 50. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ562-251100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

134 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy with showers likely. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

less than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 3000 feet. Cooler.

Highs 54 to 59. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Snow level

2500 feet. Cooler. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 57 to 62. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Rainfall less than a tenth

of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ560-561-251100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

134 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers and

a slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with rain likely and a chance of

snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Snow accumulation as high as 2 inches. Snow level 3000 feet.

Cooler. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and colder. Lows 27 to 37. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Rainfall less than a quarter

of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

