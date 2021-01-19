CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021

_____

605 FPUS55 KPSR 190844

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

143 AM MST Tue Jan 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-191100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

143 AM MST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs 69 to

74. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 51 to

55. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 64 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows

49 to 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

56 to 60.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-191100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

143 AM MST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows

45 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs 70 to

75. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 64 to 69. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows

44 to 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

AZZ553-554-191100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

143 AM MST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows

43 to 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs 71 to

76. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ566-191100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1243 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 42 to 52. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 63 to 68.

North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 62 to 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ562-191100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1243 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ560-561-191100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1243 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 4000 feet.

Much cooler. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to 61.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 52. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather