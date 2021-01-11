CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

946 FPUS55 KPSR 110825

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

125 AM MST Mon Jan 11 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-112300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

125 AM MST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 68. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-112300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

125 AM MST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

AZZ553-554-112300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

125 AM MST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ566-112300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1225 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ562-112300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1225 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ560-561-112300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1225 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

