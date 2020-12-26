CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

_____

223 FPUS55 KPSR 260940

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

239 AM MST Sat Dec 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-262300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

239 AM MST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 70. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of through the day. Cooler. Highs 63 to 67. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-262300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

239 AM MST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-262300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

239 AM MST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of through the day. Highs 65 to 70. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-262300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

139 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of through the night. Lows

42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy and cooler.

Highs 61 to 66. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ562-262300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

139 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Windy and cooler. Highs 60 to 65. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ560-561-262300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

139 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Highs 55 to 65.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

cooler. Highs 49 to 59. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather