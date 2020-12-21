CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

149 AM MST Mon Dec 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-212300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

149 AM MST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs 68 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 37 to 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-212300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

149 AM MST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

68 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

AZZ553-554-212300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

149 AM MST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

68 to 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ566-212300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1249 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

44 to 54. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ562-212300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1249 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ560-561-212300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1249 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 54 to 64. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

