CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020

_____

332 FPUS55 KPSR 120827

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

126 AM MST Sat Dec 12 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-122300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

126 AM MST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 67. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-122300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

126 AM MST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

33 to 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

AZZ553-554-122300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

126 AM MST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ566-122300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1226 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-122300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1226 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-122300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1226 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and colder. Lows 30 to 40. North wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

