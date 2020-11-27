CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020

_____

425 FPUS55 KPSR 270900

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

159 AM MST Fri Nov 27 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-272300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

159 AM MST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 63 to 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-272300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

159 AM MST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 60 to 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-272300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

159 AM MST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 60 to 65. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-272300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1259 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-272300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1259 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-272300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1259 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather