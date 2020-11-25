CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

_____

058 FPUS55 KPSR 250808

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Wed Nov 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-252300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-252300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-252300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 63 to 68. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ566-252300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1207 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ562-252300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1207 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-252300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1207 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 53 to 63.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather