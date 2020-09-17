CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020
931 FPUS55 KPSR 170836
ZFPPSR
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
135 AM MST Thu Sep 17 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-172300-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
135 AM MST Thu Sep 17 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
MST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103.
$$
CAZ563-172300-
Salton Sea-
Including the city of Desert Shores
135 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Haze
and hot. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
$$
CAZ567-172300-
Imperial Valley-
Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley
135 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, haze and very hot. Highs 107 to 112. Northwest
wind around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
$$
CAZ566-172300-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
135 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Haze
and very hot. Highs 107 to 112. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.
$$
CAZ562-172300-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
135 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Haze
and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 10 to 15 mph
in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
$$
CAZ560-561-172300-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
135 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through
the day. Hot. Highs 96 to 106. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.
$$
