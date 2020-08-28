CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

568 FPUS55 KPSR 280824

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

123 AM MST Fri Aug 28 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-282300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

123 AM MST Fri Aug 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 79 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs 95 to 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 100 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 104.

AZZ541-549-555-282300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

123 AM MST Fri Aug 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ570-282300-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the city of Midland

123 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 104 to 109. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

CAZ564-565-568-282300-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

and Chiriaco Summit

123 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ563-282300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

123 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as

warm. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ567-282300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

123 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Light wind in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs

103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. South wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to

105. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ566-282300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

123 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ562-282300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

123 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ560-561-282300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

123 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

