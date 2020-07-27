CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

122 AM MST Mon Jul 27 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-272300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

122 AM MST Mon Jul 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 109. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 89. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 110. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 111 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111.

AZZ541-549-555-272300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

122 AM MST Mon Jul 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 76 to 86. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

AZZ553-554-272300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

122 AM MST Mon Jul 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 77 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ566-272300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

122 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

CAZ562-272300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

122 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

CAZ560-272300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

122 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

CAZ561-272300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

122 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. West wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111.

