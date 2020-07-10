CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

_____

660 FPUS55 KPSR 101004

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

303 AM MST Fri Jul 10 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-102300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

303 AM MST Fri Jul 10 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot. Highs

109 to 111. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 85 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 116. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 85 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

very hot. Highs 113 to 117. South wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

$$

AZZ541-549-102300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

303 AM MST Fri Jul 10 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot. Highs

107 to 112. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ566-102300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. very

hot. Highs 112 to 117. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 82 to 92. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 116 to 121. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ562-102300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. very

hot. Highs 111 to 116. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and warmer. Lows 85 to 95.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Not as warm. Lows in the mid 70s

to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ560-561-102300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 97 to

107. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112. West wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 113. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather