CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

758 FPUS55 KPSR 210955

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

255 AM MST Sun Jun 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-212300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

255 AM MST Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-212300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

255 AM MST Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

AZZ553-554-212300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

255 AM MST Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-212300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

255 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ562-212300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

255 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot.

Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ560-561-212300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

255 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

98 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

$$

