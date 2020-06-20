CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

530 FPUS55 KPSR 200832

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

131 AM MST Sat Jun 20 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-202300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

131 AM MST Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-202300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

131 AM MST Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

AZZ553-554-202300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

131 AM MST Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ566-202300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

131 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ562-202300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

131 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ560-561-202300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

131 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

$$

