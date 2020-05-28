CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

220 FPUS55 KPSR 280843

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

143 AM MST Thu May 28 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-282300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

143 AM MST Thu May 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 111. East wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 75 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-282300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

143 AM MST Thu May 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ553-554-282300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

143 AM MST Thu May 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 113. East wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ566-282300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

143 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Northeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 98 to 103. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ562-282300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

143 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 101 to 106. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. very windy and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 30 to 45 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 20 to 30 mph

in the morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ560-282300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

143 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 86 to 96. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ561-282300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

143 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 108. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 96 to 106. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 73. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

