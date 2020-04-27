CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

139 AM MST Mon Apr 27 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-272300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

139 AM MST Mon Apr 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 101. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-272300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

139 AM MST Mon Apr 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot. Highs

96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ563-272300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

139 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ567-272300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

139 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ566-272300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

139 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ562-272300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

139 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ560-561-272300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

139 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 90 to 100. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

