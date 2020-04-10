CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

139 AM MST Fri Apr 10 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-102300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

139 AM MST Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 73 to

78. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 51 to 56. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 70 to 73.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-102300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

139 AM MST Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

67 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ553-554-102300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

139 AM MST Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

44 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 68 to 73.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ566-102300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

139 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66.

North wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up

to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 73 to 78. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ562-102300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

139 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall between a

quarter and a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

46 to 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ560-561-102300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

139 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

