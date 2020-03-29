CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

237 AM MST Sun Mar 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-292300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

237 AM MST Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 78. Light wind in the morning becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 54. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 81 to 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-292300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

237 AM MST Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 76. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light wind in the morning becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

AZZ553-554-292300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

237 AM MST Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ566-292300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

237 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

44 to 54. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. Lows 49 to 59. South wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ562-292300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

237 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

47 to 57. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ560-561-292300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

237 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

